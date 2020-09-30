 Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78 - Noise11.com
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2020

in News

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78.

Helen was best known internationally for her hit ‘I Am Woman’, co-written with Australian musician Ray Burton.

In a statement Helen’s children Traci and Jordan said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever”.

Statement from Traci and Jordan

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen…

Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Helen Reddy was born in Melbourne in 1941. After winning a talent contest on the music TV show Bandstand she went to New York City for a record company audition.

Helen’s first hit was ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Helen’s international breakthrough came in 1972 with ‘I Am Woman’, co-written with Ray Burton, a former member of The Delltones band, the Executives and later Ayers Rock. ‘I Am Woman’ was a number one song in the USA and Canada and number two in Australia.

Helen then went on to have two more number one hits in the USA with ‘Delta Dawn’ and ‘Angie Baby’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

8 hours ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Share A Sample Of ‘Shot In The Dark’ From PWR/UP

AC/DC have teased a snippet of the track ‘Shot On The Dark’ off their next album ‘PWR/UP’ (or Power Up, we’re not quite sure how they’ll display it yet).

9 hours ago
Trevor Hall
Trevor Hall and Wife Emory May Be The First Singer/Photographer Married Couple To Collaborate

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall and his photographer wife Emory may just be the first singer/songwriter and photographer married couple to collaborate on an album.

1 day ago
Slade
Slade Split In 1992 and Never Reformed

When Slade split in 1992 lead singer Noddy Holder always thought they’d get back together but it never happened.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Confirm New Album ‘PWR/UP’ Is Ready To Roll

AC/DC’s long-awaited next album will be called PWR/UP and is set to roll out any time now.

2 days ago
Mac Davis, music news, noise11.com
Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

Singer songwriter Mac Davis has died at age 78 after suffering a heart attack in Nashville yesterday.

2 days ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Says He Doesn’t Listen To Metallica

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admitted he doesn't delve into the 'Enter Sandman' band's back catalogue because he ends up overanalysing the technical side of the recordings.

2 days ago