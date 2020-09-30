Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78.

Helen was best known internationally for her hit ‘I Am Woman’, co-written with Australian musician Ray Burton.

In a statement Helen’s children Traci and Jordan said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever”.

Statement from Traci and Jordan It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen… Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Helen Reddy was born in Melbourne in 1941. After winning a talent contest on the music TV show Bandstand she went to New York City for a record company audition.

Helen’s first hit was ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Helen’s international breakthrough came in 1972 with ‘I Am Woman’, co-written with Ray Burton, a former member of The Delltones band, the Executives and later Ayers Rock. ‘I Am Woman’ was a number one song in the USA and Canada and number two in Australia.

Helen then went on to have two more number one hits in the USA with ‘Delta Dawn’ and ‘Angie Baby’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments