Henry Rollins To Speak At BigSound 2021 - Noise11.com

Henry Rollins To Speak At BigSound 2021

by Noise11.com on June 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Henry Rollins has been announced as the keynote speaker for BigSound 2021.

Punk icon Rollins carved his name with Black Flag from 1981 to 1986. In 1987 he formed the Rollins Band, a record label and a publishing company.

Henry began his Australian connection in 1995 when he produced Adelaide band The Mark of Cain’s third album ‘Ill at Ease’.

Rollins began his radio show for Indie 103.1 in Los Angeles in 2004. He has also launched a film career working with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in ‘Heat’ (1995), Bill Pullman is ‘Lost Highway’ (1997) and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys II’ (2003).

BigSound will take place in Brisbane from 7 to 9 September 2021.

