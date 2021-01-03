 Hillsong Hotspot More Likely Human Interaction Than A Visit from the Ghost of Covid Past - Noise11.com
Hillsong

Hillsong

Hillsong Hotspot More Likely Human Interaction Than A Visit from the Ghost of Covid Past

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2021

in News

A founder of controversial cult Hillsong Church is suggesting nothing less than a Christmas miracle after its Sydney location was listed as a Covid hotspot by the New South Wales government despite him declaring there was no-one at the location at the time.

Sydney residents have been advised to monitor for Covid symptoms after Hillsong’s Norwest location was listed in the New South Wales hotspot list this week.

However Hillsong’s Brian Houston claims it is impossible for the site to be a hotspot insisting no-one was at the location during the time frame of 8pm to 8:45pm, as reported by the NSW government.

In a Tweet Houston posted “The NSW govt issued a health alert for people who visited our Hills campus between 8-8.45pm on 29 December. At that time the church was completely shut and the Christmas lights were switched off after Christmas night. The NSW govt had been made aware of that”.

While the Hillsong Pastor might wish to believe a ‘Ghost of Covid Past’ has potentially infected his business location, footage from 7 News Sydney tells a more likely story, that the location is more like a Covid hotspot due to human interaction.

