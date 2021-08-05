 Hillsong's Major Stakeholder Brian Houston Charged With Child Sex Abuse Cover-Up - Noise11.com
Hillsong’s Major Stakeholder Brian Houston Charged With Child Sex Abuse Cover-Up

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2021

Brian Houston, the key executive and major shareholder of the religion on-demand business Hillsong, has been charged for allegedly concealing information about child sexual abuse by his kiddie-fiddling father Frank.

The ABC reports that Houston will be required to appear in court in Sydney in October.

Houston has been living in the USA and streaming his Sunday keynotes to his customers each week back to Australia.

Frank Houston discovered a way to peddle religion for profit when he founded his first business, Sydney Christian Life Centre in Sydney in 1977. It was later discovered that Houston senior had a track record of child abuse between 1965 and 1977 while head of another religion factory Assemblies of God in New Zealand. His victims were as young as 7.

The ABC reports that after a two-year investigation current Hillsong exec Houston junior failed to report the alleged crimes and will now face court for a “please explain” for alleged cover-ups in the family business.

For clarification, Houston junior has never been accused of child sexual abuse.

Kiddie fiddler Frank went to hell in 2004. Brian will have his judgement day on 5 October in the Dowling Centre Sydney magistrate’s court.

