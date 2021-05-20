Hilltop Hoods Named At Australia’s Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2021 - Noise11.com

Australia’s hip-hop legends Hilltop Hoods will spruik the name of Record Store Day 2021 as the 2021 ambassadors.

Matthew Lambert (Suffa) and Daniel Smith (Pressure) formed Hilltop Hoods in Adelaide in 1991. Barry Francis (DJ Debris) joined in 1999 following the departure of Ben Hare (DJ Next).

Eight studio albums in and Hilltop Hoods have topped the ARIA Album chart five times since ‘The Hard Road’ (2006) and then every album through to ‘The Great Expanse’ (2019).

Hilltop Hoods have been awarded 10 Platinum album awards from ARIA and have earned 10 ARIA Awards including Best Live Act, Best Group, Single of the Year and Best Urban Release.

Suffa from Hilltop Hoods said in a statement, ‘‘As a fanatical collector myself I’ve always participated in Record Store Day, so when we were asked to become ambassadors, it was a no-brainer. It’s an honour to throw our support behind the record stores, particularly the mom & pops stores who need our support more than ever.’’

Record Store Day will take place over two dates:

June 12 will be the bigger of the two days. Around two thirds of the limited edition records will be released for June and we will also party, but scaled down to keep it safe. Expect live music, deals and discounts, as well as lots of lovely vinyl, but also expect timed appointments to ensure stores don’t get too crowded, distanced queues and, in some stores, there will be one way systems with marshals. There will also be lots of sanitiser for safe crate digging. Each store will decide what they are able and comfortable to do but expect it to be just a little bit more sedate compared with pre-COVID.

July 17 will be more about the limited edition releases, with the final third of the list available on this day. This will be all a more chilled day for ‘come on down to your local store for treasures’ and there won’t be the party elements.

https://www.recordstoreday.com.au

