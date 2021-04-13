Historic John Lennon and Yoko Ono Footage of Give Peace A Chance Released - Noise11.com

Previously unreleased video of John Lennon and Yoko Ono performing a homemade early edition of ‘Give Peace A Chance’ from the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel in the Bahamas has been released days ahead of the expanded ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box set.

The unseen footage was filmed in the Bahamas at the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel on May 25, 1969, just days before the recorded version from the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal on 31 May 1969.

The performance, which was captured by the Lennon’s film cameraman Nic Knowland and sound recordist Mike Lax, has never been released until now and is the earliest known recording of the song. The video features John humorously ad-libbing lyrics for the verses before being joined by Yoko for the memorable chorus that became an anti-war anthem for a generation and which remains an enduring protest song more than 50 years later.

This new edition of ‘Give Peace A Chance’ is on the expanded ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box set.

The box set will include demos at the time including this previously unreleased version of ‘Instant Karma’.

