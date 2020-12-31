Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

Hoodoo Gurus formed on New Year’s Eve of 1980. Dave Faulkner, Kimble Rendall and Radalj were at a party in Sydney and as 1981 clicked in Le Hoodoo Gurus were born.

“To mark the (anniversary of) the occasion I have put together a 37 minute documentary talking about that night we first got the idea of playing together and some other stories from the early days of the band.

“I say “documentary” but I’m using the term very loosely: it’s really just a couple of Zoom conversations I had with Kimble and Rod, firstly, and then James a week later (James was unable to join us all for the first one). I intercut those two Zoom chats together and tried to piece together the story of the band during those heady days of 1981 and ’82.

“It’s a bit long-winded in places but, hell, it’s free and it’s the unvarnished truth – or as best as we can remember it. I’m going to put it up on YouTube at around 10PM AEST (and I’ll post the link here). I’ll leave it up for 36 hours so that, wherever you are in the world, you can relive that New Year’s Eve with us from 40 years ago as we all get ready for the arrival of 2021.”

The doco will go live on the Hoodoo Gurus’ YouTube Channel at 10:00 PM AEDT, Thursday December 31 and will be available to view for 36 hours.

