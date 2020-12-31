 Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2020

in News

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

Hoodoo Gurus formed on New Year’s Eve of 1980. Dave Faulkner, Kimble Rendall and Radalj were at a party in Sydney and as 1981 clicked in Le Hoodoo Gurus were born.

“To mark the (anniversary of) the occasion I have put together a 37 minute documentary talking about that night we first got the idea of playing together and some other stories from the early days of the band.

“I say “documentary” but I’m using the term very loosely: it’s really just a couple of Zoom conversations I had with Kimble and Rod, firstly, and then James a week later (James was unable to join us all for the first one). I intercut those two Zoom chats together and tried to piece together the story of the band during those heady days of 1981 and ’82.

“It’s a bit long-winded in places but, hell, it’s free and it’s the unvarnished truth – or as best as we can remember it. I’m going to put it up on YouTube at around 10PM AEST (and I’ll post the link here). I’ll leave it up for 36 hours so that, wherever you are in the world, you can relive that New Year’s Eve with us from 40 years ago as we all get ready for the arrival of 2021.”

The doco will go live on the Hoodoo Gurus’ YouTube Channel at 10:00 PM AEDT, Thursday December 31 and will be available to view for 36 hours.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney III
Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival

Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.

17 hours ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform NYE Show On Billboards in London and New York

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

1 day ago
Master P
Master P Makes Bid Doe Reebok

Rap mogul Master P and former basketball player Baron Davis are in talks to buy sportswear company Reebok for $2.4 billion.

2 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Teases New Guns ‘N Roses Album For 2021

Slash is hopeful he will drop two new albums in the new year, one with Guns 'n Roses and another with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen On Matter of Time EP

Eddie Vedder has recorded Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’ for a surprise EP ‘Matter of Time’, released on Christmas Day.

3 days ago
Whodini
John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of US rap group Whodini has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been announced.

3 days ago
Michael Jackson, Noise11, Photo, music news
Michael Jackson Neverland Ranch Sells For $22 Million

Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch has been purchased for $22 million.

3 days ago