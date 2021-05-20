 Hoodoo Gurus Have New Music And A Stack Of Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Have New Music And A Stack Of Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Hoodoo Gurus have a brand new song ‘World Of Pain’ and that long overdue album is coming in November.

Dave Faulkner says, “‘World Of Pain’ is a slightly fictionalised story about the aftermath of a big night on the town that got way too big. I’ve personally lived out every thing described in the song (I’m not proud of that fact). Luckily for me, the events described in the lyrics didn’t occur in exactly this order or over the one night. Nevertheless, it’s all true. Oh, and before you ask, the answer is: yes, I have been punched in the face in a nightclub when I was a bit drunk one night.”

Hoodoo Gurus have been on the Red Hot Summer tour with Jimmy Barnes and will resume those dates in October.

After the release of the album Hoodoo Gurus will tour Australia with The Dandy Warhols.

“We are thrilled to be going around Australia to play for our fans again,” says Dave. “Even better, we are honoured to be accompanied by our admirable friends, The Dandy Warhols from the US. Between the two of us, there are gonna be plenty of opportunities for crowd singalongs, and after the turmoil of the last year and a half, that’s gonna be incredibly therapeutic for everyone. You can be certain that both of our bands will be fired up and rarin’ to go.”

HOODOO GURUS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DECEMBER 2021
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE DANDY WARHOLS

Wednesday 1 December Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 3 December Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 4 December Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 9 December Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 11 December Belvoir Homestead & Amphitheatre | Perth, WA

