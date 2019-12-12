 Hoodoo Gurus Slip Out Brand New Song ‘Answered Prayers’ - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Slip Out Brand New Song ‘Answered Prayers’

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2019

in News

Dave Faulkner says the new Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Answered Prayers’ is “unorthodox” and “came tumbling out very quickly”.

“’Answered Prayers’ came together very quickly, both in the writing and the recording,” Dave said in a statement. “In September, I came up with the main riff when I was driving home from rehearsal. I started putting together the arrangement at our next rehearsal and when I listened back to it the following morning, the complete lyrics came tumbling out very quickly. It was quite a strange experience because, as a songwriter, I was almost a spectator in that process. I didn’t change a single word afterwards. That was also what led to the song having several spoken word sections – the lyrics demanded to be heard that way. As a result, ‘Answered Prayers’ has quite an unorthodox song structure”

‘Answered Prayers’ comes five years after the last new music from Hoodoo Gurus, the four track ‘Gravy Train’ EP of 2014.

HOODOO GURUS’ TOUR DATES

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Driftwood Winery Estate, Margaret River Region WA

Friday, 24 January 2020
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta NSW
Blood Moon Tour 2020 with Cold Chisel and Busby Marou

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Racecourse Hotel, Booval Qld

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Redland Bay Hotel, Redland Bay Qld

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Qld

Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

8 hours ago
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

9 hours ago
Magic Dirt Life Was Better
Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

9 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee of Motorhead Urges ‘Vote For Rock’ For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Motorhead are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neither are MC5, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Soundgarden.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot cassette
Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

12 hours ago
Peking Duk
Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions

Peking Duk and Client Liaison have been announced to perform at a brand new Grand Prix event, the AusGP Sessions.

13 hours ago
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival's Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

1 day ago