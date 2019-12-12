Hoodoo Gurus Slip Out Brand New Song ‘Answered Prayers’

Dave Faulkner says the new Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Answered Prayers’ is “unorthodox” and “came tumbling out very quickly”.

“’Answered Prayers’ came together very quickly, both in the writing and the recording,” Dave said in a statement. “In September, I came up with the main riff when I was driving home from rehearsal. I started putting together the arrangement at our next rehearsal and when I listened back to it the following morning, the complete lyrics came tumbling out very quickly. It was quite a strange experience because, as a songwriter, I was almost a spectator in that process. I didn’t change a single word afterwards. That was also what led to the song having several spoken word sections – the lyrics demanded to be heard that way. As a result, ‘Answered Prayers’ has quite an unorthodox song structure”

‘Answered Prayers’ comes five years after the last new music from Hoodoo Gurus, the four track ‘Gravy Train’ EP of 2014.

HOODOO GURUS’ TOUR DATES

Sunday, 29 December 2019

Driftwood Winery Estate, Margaret River Region WA

Friday, 24 January 2020

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta NSW

Blood Moon Tour 2020 with Cold Chisel and Busby Marou

Saturday, 25 January 2020

Racecourse Hotel, Booval Qld

Sunday, 26 January 2020

Redland Bay Hotel, Redland Bay Qld

Saturday, 21 March 2020

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Qld

