Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels, Wolfmother Join State of Music Episode 4

Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels and Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother will join Jane Gazzo at State of Music this Friday.

State of Music is the Victorian Government music initiative with artists joining the show each week for performances and interviews.

Jane Gazzo will co-host this week’s show with Jane Kennedy. The show will also include appearances from Ash Grunwald, Didirri, Ella Hooper, Gordi, Gretta Ray, Kate Ceberano, Kyle Lionhart and The Teskey Brothers.

To watch this weeks show:

THE STATE OF MUSIC

FRIDAY 22 MAY – 7.30PM AEST

together.vic.gov.au

facebook.com/victoriatogether

instagram/victoriatogether

YouTube

#TheStateOfMusic

