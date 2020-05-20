 Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels, Wolfmother Join State of Music Episode 4 - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels, Wolfmother Join State of Music Episode 4

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels and Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother will join Jane Gazzo at State of Music this Friday.

State of Music is the Victorian Government music initiative with artists joining the show each week for performances and interviews.

Jane Gazzo will co-host this week’s show with Jane Kennedy. The show will also include appearances from Ash Grunwald, Didirri, Ella Hooper, Gordi, Gretta Ray, Kate Ceberano, Kyle Lionhart and The Teskey Brothers.

To watch this weeks show:

THE STATE OF MUSIC
FRIDAY 22 MAY – 7.30PM AEST

together.vic.gov.au
facebook.com/victoriatogether
instagram/victoriatogether
YouTube
#TheStateOfMusic

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Victorian Government
Victorian Government Names Bonnie Dalton For Music Industry Liaison Role

Bonnie Dalton, the general manager of the Victorian Music Development Office, has accepted a newly created position within the Victorian Government as Music Industry Liaison.

29 mins ago
The Meanies photo by Peter Wheeler
The Meanies Debut “Kooky Horror” ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ Video

The Meanies will have a new album in July. Right now you are being treated to the “kinky horror” video for the new song ‘Cruel To Be Caned’.

1 hour ago
George Benson photo by Tim Cashmere
Bluesfest Rescheduled 14 Acts For 2021

In anticipation of a vibrant 2021 touring year, Bluesfest Touring has announced 14 of this year’s postponed shows will be back for 2021.

3 hours ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne To Perform The First Red Hot Sunday Session

Red Hot Summer stalwart James Reyne will perform the first Red Hot Sunday sessions on Sunday 31 May from the iconic Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

3 hours ago
Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves To Play The Same Place As The Beatles, Festival Hall Melbourne

The Badloves will stream live from Melbourne’s iconic Festival Hall on 29 May, the same venue The Beatles played their only-ever Melbourne show.

22 hours ago
Music Victoria
Announcement: Music Victoria Offer Free Memberships

Music Victoria is offering support to the music sector during the COVID-19 crisis by making their annual membership free for one year whether you’re an individual, a band, or a business.

22 hours ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

1 day ago