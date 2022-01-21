 Hoodoo Gurus To Release First Album In 12 Years ‘Chariot of the Gods’ - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus To Release First Album In 12 Years ‘Chariot of the Gods’

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2022

Hoodoo Gurus first album in 12 years is titled ‘Chariot of the Gods’ and it will be with you in March.

“The last twelve months have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone but, for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining. Forced to rely on ourselves instead of the outside world for validation, there has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a string of singles and a new album. Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger. When the discussions are all about which songs we’re sad about having to leave off the record, that’s a damn good sign.

“I’m tellin’ ya, folks, we’ve got a real spring in our step right now”.

‘Chariot of The Gods’ will be released 11 March, just one day shy of 12 years from the last album ‘Purity of Essence’ in 2010. You have to go back to 2004 for the previous album ‘Mach Schau’, making ‘Chariot of the Gods’ the third Hoodoo Gurus album of the 21st century.

DIGITAL /CD TRACKLIST
Early Opener
World Of Pain
Get Out Of Dodge
Answered Prayers
Was I Supposed To Care?
Hang With The Girls
My Imaginary Friend
Equinox
Chariot Of The Gods
Carry On
I Come From The Future
Don’t Try To Save My Soul
Settle Down
Got To Get You Out Of My Life

VINYL TRACKLIST
Early Opener
World Of Pain
Get Out Of Dodge
Answered Prayers
Was I Supposed To Care?
Hang With The Girls
My Imaginary Friend
Equinox
Chariot Of The Gods
Carry On
Hung Out To Dry
Obviously Five Believers
I Wanna Be Your Man
I Come From The Future
Don’t Try To Save My Soul
Settle Down
Got To Get You Out Of My Life

Hoodoo Gurus will play this weekend at Red Hot Summer for the two New South Wales shows 22 January at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley and 23 January, Mount Penang Parkland in Kariong.

