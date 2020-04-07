How Jimmy Barnes And Family Are Isolating

Jimmy Barnes, wife Jane, Son Jackie and daughter Mahalia are all keeping musical while the global pandemic is going on.

Watch how the Barnes family stay sane during this insane time:

We’ve always loved The Fureys in this family. Here’s a little light entertainment for a Monday night. Live from my desk… can’t wait for Jane’s banjo to arrive. pic.twitter.com/rUkJhtxpJQ — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) April 6, 2020

My girl @MahaliaBarnes What a voice, a very special human. I can’t wait to hear you sing a whole show 😍❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FbewMQc0WX — 💧Jane Barnes (@jane13barnes) April 3, 2020

This is especially for the Scots who would normally be gathering for Brigadoon in Bundanoon in the Southern Highlands today. Sadly due to the COVID-19 state of affairs this has now been cancelled but BRIGADOON will be back bigger and better on the 17th April 2021. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OgBLlRK5NB — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) April 4, 2020

