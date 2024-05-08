 Charli XCX Says She Has Written Songs For Next Britney Spears Album - Noise11.com
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring

Charli XCX Says She Has Written Songs For Next Britney Spears Album

by Music-News.com on May 9, 2024

in News

Charli XCX has confirmed she worked on music for a possible Britney Spears album.

Back in January, the Toxic singer shut down a report suggesting that Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were writing music for her, insisting that the news was “trash” and she would “never” return to the music industry.

However, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Boom Clap singer confirmed she wrote music for Britney – but she didn’t know if the pop star was aware of it.

“Yes, but, it leaked to the press. Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay, go off!’ So I don’t know that she was a part of the process,” the songwriter explained.

“Her team was running before they could walk. Britney probably has a load of other projects that she’s focusing on. So I did get asked but I don’t know if it’s like, real.”

The British singer confirmed that she went to Malibu, California and wrote songs in the presence of Britney’s team but the pop icon never recorded them.

“You always write songs hoping Britney’s gonna record them because she’s the Queen of Pop,” she gushed. “I love her. It would be a dream come true.”

She then quipped that Britney “obviously” didn’t like her songs and pointed to herself and said, “Random.”

Britney released her last album, Glory, in 2016. Since her conservatorship ended in late 2021, she has appeared on tracks with Elton John and will.i.am.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

