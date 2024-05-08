 Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Concert Movie - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Concert Movie

by Music-News.com on May 9, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has unveiled the trailer and release date for her upcoming Chromatica Ball concert film.

Lady Gaga has announced that she has teamed up with HBO to release a concert film chronicling her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

The concert special, which was created, produced and directed by Gaga, was filmed during one of her final shows of the stadium tour, which took place at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in September 2022, where she performed in front of 52,000 people.

Lady Gaga took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to announce the news.

“I’m so excited that we can finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world. This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music,” she wrote. “Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other-you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget.”

Gaga went on to thank her fans for their support, writing, “I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honor you.”

The concert film will feature the Oscar-winning artist performing some of her biggest hits, including Poker Face, Shallow, Bad Romance, Just Dance and more.

HBO’s Nina Rosenstein said in a statement via Variety, “Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and Gaga Chromatica Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special.”

The Chromatica Ball concert film will premiere on 25 May.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

