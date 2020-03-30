I Love Rock and Roll Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies From Covid-19

Alan Merrill, who co-wrote ‘I Love Rock and Roll’, has died at age 69 from Covid-19.

Merrill was a member of Arrows when he wrote ‘I Love Rock and Roll’ with Jake Hooker in 1975. Hooker died in 2014. Joan Jett covered the song in 1981. It became her biggest hit.

Merrill made a few extra bucks when Eminem sampled the Joan Jett version for his track ‘Remind Me’ on his Revival album.

Tiny Tim once covered a Merrill track ‘Movies’ in 1972.

Arrows were around from 1974 to 1977. Their biggest hit was ‘Touch Too Much’ in 1974.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments