 I Love Rock and Roll Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies From Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Arrows

I Love Rock and Roll Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies From Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on March 30, 2020

in News

Alan Merrill, who co-wrote ‘I Love Rock and Roll’, has died at age 69 from Covid-19.

Merrill was a member of Arrows when he wrote ‘I Love Rock and Roll’ with Jake Hooker in 1975. Hooker died in 2014. Joan Jett covered the song in 1981. It became her biggest hit.

Merrill made a few extra bucks when Eminem sampled the Joan Jett version for his track ‘Remind Me’ on his Revival album.

Tiny Tim once covered a Merrill track ‘Movies’ in 1972.

Arrows were around from 1974 to 1977. Their biggest hit was ‘Touch Too Much’ in 1974.

