Ian Moss Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour Cancelled

Ian Moss has cancelled his Matchbook 30th Anniversary tour.

The announcement follows:

With the announcements from the federal government today in regards to reducing numbers at events, it is with regret that we have no choice but to postpone the rest of Ian’s Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour effective immediately.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the health of our people, the venue staff, anyone connected with the tour, our fans and everyone’s families is of paramount importance.

COVID-19 is slicing a vast and deep cut through the heart of many businesses and the Australian music and arts community is not immune and make no mistake about it, the ongoing ramifications will run deep, wide and long. We must as a community pull together.

We will be in touch, but please be patient with us in these unprecedented times as we look to reschedule the postponed dates as soon as we possibly can.

For now, take care of each other and be well.

Ian & Management.