Ian Moss To Play One Guitar One Night Only 2021 Australian Theatre Tour - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel legend Ian Moss will return to Australian theatres in 2021 for the very intimate, very acoustic ‘One Guitar, One Night Only 2021 National Tour’.
It has been five years since Ian played theatres and it has just passed 30 years since the release of Ian’s debut solo album ‘Matchbook’ that featured the hits ‘Telephone Booth’, ‘Tucker’s Daughter’, ‘Out of the Fire’ and ‘Mr Rain’.
Noise11.com is into this one with Thrillhill Music and the Harbour Agency.
Saturday, 5 June 2021 Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA
Friday, 11 June 2021 The Regal Theatre, Perth WA
Friday, 18 June 2021 City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
Friday, 25 June 2021 Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, 26 June 2021
Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD
