Ian Moss To Play One Guitar One Night Only 2021 Australian Theatre Tour - Noise11.com

Ian Moss To Play One Guitar One Night Only 2021 Australian Theatre Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2020

in News

Cold Chisel legend Ian Moss will return to Australian theatres in 2021 for the very intimate, very acoustic ‘One Guitar, One Night Only 2021 National Tour’.

It has been five years since Ian played theatres and it has just passed 30 years since the release of Ian’s debut solo album ‘Matchbook’ that featured the hits ‘Telephone Booth’, ‘Tucker’s Daughter’, ‘Out of the Fire’ and ‘Mr Rain’.

Tickets on sale at 9.00am local times on 

Friday, 4 December from ianmoss.com.au/tour 

Saturday, 5 June 2021 Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA 

Friday, 11 June 2021 The Regal Theatre, Perth WA 

Friday, 18 June 2021 City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW 

Friday, 25 June 2021 Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC 

Saturday, 26 June 2021 

Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD 

www.ianmoss.com.au 

