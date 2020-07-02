Ian Moss To Release ‘Live’ Album - Noise11.com

With lockdown in play across Australia Ian Moss is reverted back to the good ol’ fashioned way we got to hear a concert we couldn’t get to from the past … the live album.

‘Live’ is a 16-track album featuring Moss’ solo and Cold Chisel works. The Chisel songs are ‘Janelle’, ‘My Baby’, ‘Choir Girl’, ‘One Long Day’, ‘Never Before’ and ‘Bow River’. Between those you get the hits like ‘’Tucker’s Daughter’ and ‘Telephone Booth’ as well as the deeper Moss album cuts across his 30+ years as a solo artist.

Ian said “It was great to be back out and touring Australia with a big band full of extraordinary talent and exceptional musicians and playing to some of the best audiences I’ve ever played to. The crew we had on the road with us were some of the best in the business and of course, having the new studio album, Ian Moss, full of songs, with me at the helm of the songwriting to play was fantastic”.

Tracklisting

Cold In The Night

Out Of The Fire

Such a Beautiful Thing

My Suffering

Mr Rain

Janelle

My Baby

Choir Girl

One Long Day

If Another Day (Love Rewards Its Own)

Hold On (To What We Got)

Never Before

Telephone Booth

Tucker’s Daughter

Broadway

Bow River

Credits

The Playhouse Canberra, 13 July 2018

and

Enmore Theatre Sydney 14 July 2018

Ian Moss: Lead Vocals & Guitars

Clayton Doley: Hammond Organ & Piano

Michael Duchesne: Backing Vocals

Kerry Jacobson: Drums

Lana Sayah: Backing Vocals

Peter Walker: Musical Director & Guitars

Jonathon Zion: Bass

Ian Moss will return to live events in 2021.

Dates are:

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday, 26 February 2021

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

Saturday, 27 February 2021

Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW

Friday, 5 March 2021

The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 6 March 2021

The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW

Friday, 26 March 2021

Latrobe Performing Arts Centre – Town Hall, Traralgon VIC

Saturday, 27 March 2021

The Wedge – Performing Arts Centre, Sale VIC

Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC

Friday, 9 April 2021

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Saturday, 10 April 2021

Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW

Friday, 16 April 2021

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, 17 April 2021

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Friday, 23 April 2021

Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW

Saturday, 24 April 2021

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Saturday, 1 May 2021*

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

*New show

