 Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years - Noise11.com
Charles Jenkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charles Jenkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s Icecream Hands last album ‘The Good China’ was 13 years ago in 2007. A new album is coming and the new song ‘No Weapon But Love’ was dropped on us this week.

A video for ‘No Weapon But Love’ debuted on the Icecream Hands Facebook page.

‘No Weapon For Love’ is also the title of the upcoming Icecream Hands seventh album. The title comes from Ghandi, who said “I have no weapon but love”.

Icecream Hands is Charles Jenkins (guitar, vocals), Douglas Lee Robertson (bass, vocals), Derek G Smiley (drums, vocal) and Marcus Goodwin (guitar, vocals).

After 2007’s ‘The Good China’ Icecream Hands called it quits. In 2019 they reformed to mark the 20th anniversary of 1999’s ‘Sweeter Than The Radio’, one of Australia’s underrated power pop classics.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay

Rihanna celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut single Pon de Replay in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

10 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Invites Fans To Online Listening Party

Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.

1 day ago
SugarLips
Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered

Back in the year 2000 Australia was on the verge of a new pop band called Sugarlips ready to break big. Then Festival Records got Murdicked around and the SugarLips story was erased from the story of Australian pop.

2 days ago
Nic Cester at Memo in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nic Cester Locks Down With Dozen of Fans for ‘Hard Times’

Jet’s Nic Cester has been keeping busy during lock down with a new song ‘Hard Times’ featuring contributions from dozens of fans via video.

5 days ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears ‘Baby … One More Time’ Named Greatest Debut Single

Britney Spears was left stunned on Tuesday after her tune ...Baby One More Time was named the greatest debut single ever by Rolling Stone magazine.

5 days ago
Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus Performing at the EG Awards Launch - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week

Hoodoo Gurus frontman (and also The Victims) Dave Faulkner will appear on Delivered Live this week.

6 days ago