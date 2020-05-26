Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years

Melbourne’s Icecream Hands last album ‘The Good China’ was 13 years ago in 2007. A new album is coming and the new song ‘No Weapon But Love’ was dropped on us this week.

A video for ‘No Weapon But Love’ debuted on the Icecream Hands Facebook page.

‘No Weapon For Love’ is also the title of the upcoming Icecream Hands seventh album. The title comes from Ghandi, who said “I have no weapon but love”.

Icecream Hands is Charles Jenkins (guitar, vocals), Douglas Lee Robertson (bass, vocals), Derek G Smiley (drums, vocal) and Marcus Goodwin (guitar, vocals).

After 2007’s ‘The Good China’ Icecream Hands called it quits. In 2019 they reformed to mark the 20th anniversary of 1999’s ‘Sweeter Than The Radio’, one of Australia’s underrated power pop classics.

