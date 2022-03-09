Icehouse Cover Midnight Oil and The Angels In Adelaide - Noise11.com

Icehouse performed for the Adelaide Festival on Tuesday night (8 March) and included a couple of classic Aussie Rock covers.

The Icehouse setlist included Midnight Oil’s ‘Put Down That Weapon’ as well as The Angels ‘Marseilles’.

The Oils’ ‘Put Down That Weapon’ was an appropriate inclusion considering terrorist Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Icehouse performed The Angels’ classic a few weeks ago. Its inclusion was an ideal additional to the setlist honoring the Adelaide band.

The Icehouse setlist was:

Icehouse

Walls

Electric Blue

Street Cafe

Hey Little Girl

Crazy

My Obsession

No Promises

Touch the Fire

Man of Colours

Don’t Believe Anymore

Baby, You’re So Strange

Great Southern Land (Featuring William Barton on didgeridoo)

Can’t Help Myself

We Can Get Together

Encore:

Put Down That Weapon (Midnight Oil cover)

Marseilles (The Angels cover)

Nothing Too Serious

Icehouse have two Red Hot Summer shows coming up in May.

They will perform 7 May in Toowoomba and 8 May at Jacobs Well for Red Hot Summer.

The Icehouse Red Hot Summer events feature James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



