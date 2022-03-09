Icehouse Cover Midnight Oil and The Angels In Adelaide - Noise11.com

Icehouse performed for the Adelaide Festival on Tuesday night (8 March) and included a couple of classic Aussie Rock covers.
The Icehouse setlist included Midnight Oil’s ‘Put Down That Weapon’ as well as The Angels ‘Marseilles’.
The Oils’ ‘Put Down That Weapon’ was an appropriate inclusion considering terrorist Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Icehouse performed The Angels’ classic a few weeks ago. Its inclusion was an ideal additional to the setlist honoring the Adelaide band.
The Icehouse setlist was:
Icehouse
Walls
Electric Blue
Street Cafe
Hey Little Girl
Crazy
My Obsession
No Promises
Touch the Fire
Man of Colours
Don’t Believe Anymore
Baby, You’re So Strange
Great Southern Land (Featuring William Barton on didgeridoo)
Can’t Help Myself
We Can Get Together
Encore:
Put Down That Weapon (Midnight Oil cover)
Marseilles (The Angels cover)
Nothing Too Serious
Icehouse have two Red Hot Summer shows coming up in May.
They will perform 7 May in Toowoomba and 8 May at Jacobs Well for Red Hot Summer.
The Icehouse Red Hot Summer events feature James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu.
