Icehouse will perform an Adelaide By The C show at Glenelg Beach on 13 February, 2021.

By The C features Icehouse, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Motor Ace.

BY THE C

GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE

Saturday 13th February 2021

Tickets on sale on Monday 14th December at 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at

www.ticketmaster.com.au

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments