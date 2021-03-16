Imagine Dragons Offer $10000 Scholarship - Noise11.com

Bold.org, the scholarship platform committed to fighting student debt through philanthropy, continues its Year of Giving Campaign with a new $10,000 scholarship. For the campaign’s March chapter, Bold.org partners with Grammy-winning band, Imagine Dragons, for a $10,000 Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship. $2,500 will be awarded to four first generation, refugee or immigrant students in the US.

The Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship celebrates a decade together and the launch of their two new singles “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.” The scholarship’s inspiration comes from their experience performing in countless countries spanning all languages. Over the last decade, the band has witnessed the power of music as an international language — connecting people from all backgrounds, cultures and walks of life. Imagine Dragons has gained a deep empathy for those who come from different cultures, specifically those who have bravely started a new life in America. The band has seen the various educational and financial challenges that immigrants, refugees or first-generation families encounter and has proactively supported them.

As a band, Imagine Dragons has always been passionate world citizens. Since their debut, they have used their success to spotlight important causes. As devout activists and philanthropists, they have made charitable contributions for a number of causes and social issues including LGBTQ rights, young people battling cancer, victims of terrorism and refugee relief. In 2015, Imagine Dragons launched the One4 Project to support relief efforts for immigrants, and 100% of profits from their single “I Am Me” went toward refugee relief.

Bold.org CEO and Founder, Dror Liebenthal, says: “The Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship touches close to home for me. My family immigrated to the US when I was four, and spoke no English. Looking back as the first person in my family to navigate the US college system, I’m thrilled that Imagine Dragons chose to focus their scholarship on immigrants, refugees, and first-gen students. It’s an honor to work with them as part of our Year of Giving Campaign.”

Imagine Dragons says: “Our nation was founded by immigrants, but we still have a long way to go in giving them the support they need to succeed here. This scholarship is about empowering people brave enough to make a start in a new country, and we’re honored to play a small part in furthering that cause.”

The Year of Giving Campaign kicked off in January after a philanthropic 2020 at Bold.org when the organization created hundreds of brand new scholarships with partner organizations and individual donors to fight student debt. The campaign is Bold.org’s commitment to creating $10,000 scholarships each month alongside impact-focused public figures and brands. Previous campaign partners include EDM producer and DJ 3LAU, NFL Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nascar driver Bubba Wallace. At the end of the year, the campaign will announce Bold.org’s largest scholarship yet for $100,000. To join Bold.org in fighting America’s student debt crisis, donors can create their own custom scholarship by creating a profile at www.bold.org.

