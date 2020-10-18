Is Adele About To Release A New Album? - Noise11.com

Adele is expected to announce a surprise new album for release as soon as 30 October.

Adele has been announced to host Saturday Night Live on 24 October. It is now speculated that this will signal a new album or debut a new song.

Adele’s last album ‘25’ was released in 2015 when she was 25. ‘21’ came out in 2011 when she was ‘21’ and ‘19’ was released in 2008 when she was 19. Could that mean the album will be titled ‘32’?

The release of a new Adele album will certainly change the dynamic of the charts leading up to Christmas. Her releases tend to hover around the top of the world charts for weeks, making it difficult for other artists to achieve the ‘trophy’ position.

If Adele drops her album on 30 October she’ll release the same week as Sam Smith (Love Goes), Bring Me The Horizon (Post Human: Survival Horror) and Elvis Costello (Hey Clockface).

