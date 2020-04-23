Isolation Fun: Colour In The Beatles Yellow Submarine

The Beatles have some freebie fun for the whole family in isolation. Each week, The Beatles.com website is giving a free download of Yellow Submarine drawings to download, print and colour in.

There are two batches of drawings to start with to download now at:

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_1.pdf

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_2.pdf

The Beatles site suggests:

Complete yours and upload to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag “#painttheyellowsub” for your chance to be featured on the official Beatles channels! Join us, along with Beatles fans around the world, as we stay home and safe. Peace and love to you all.

The other fun thing The Beatles are planning is a Yellow Submarine singalong this weekend.

Ringo says, “For those of you missing singing together I have good news. Come to The Beatles YouTube channel the 25th at 9 o’clock Pacific, 12 noon Eastern for a special Yellow Submarine movie singalong for kids and kids at heart”.

That time doesn’t exactly work for kids in Australia. It is 2am Sunday the 26th of April, but

This Saturday, 25th April, join us on The Beatles Youtube Channel at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST for The Beatles’ celebration of love, music, and surfacing from strange seas into a beautiful world free of the Blue Meanies!

