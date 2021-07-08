Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’ - Noise11.com

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

Dylan wrote the songs for ‘Exit Wounds’ “when the world felt like it was falling apart”. He said, “That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there”.

Jakob Dylan’s 2021 edition of The Wallflowers is an all-new band since the last record. Keyboard player joined in 2013. Lead guitarist Stanton Adcock, bass guitarist Steve Mackey and drummer Lynn Williams joined in 2017.

The Wallflowers Exit Wounds Track Listing:

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar In My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move The River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End Of The Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us

The Wallflowers On Tour:

August 18 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

August 20 – Robinsonville, MS – Gold Strike’s Millennium Theatre

August 21 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

August 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

September 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 11 – Redondo Beach. CA – Beachlife Festival

September 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

November 5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

November 6 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall

November 7 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

November 9 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

November 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

November 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

November 13 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

November 14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

November 16 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

November 17 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

November 19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

November 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

