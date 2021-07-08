 Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’ - Noise11.com
Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than

Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than

Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2021

in News

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

Dylan wrote the songs for ‘Exit Wounds’ “when the world felt like it was falling apart”. He said, “That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there”.

Jakob Dylan’s 2021 edition of The Wallflowers is an all-new band since the last record. Keyboard player joined in 2013. Lead guitarist Stanton Adcock, bass guitarist Steve Mackey and drummer Lynn Williams joined in 2017.

The Wallflowers Exit Wounds Track Listing:

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More
2. Roots And Wings
3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)
4. The Dive Bar In My Heart
5. Darlin’ Hold On
6. Move The River
7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)
8. Wrong End Of The Spear
9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
10. The Daylight Between Us

The Wallflowers On Tour:

August 18 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall
August 20 – Robinsonville, MS – Gold Strike’s Millennium Theatre
August 21 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
August 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre
September 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 11 – Redondo Beach. CA – Beachlife Festival
September 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
November 5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
November 6 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall
November 7 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
November 9 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
November 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
November 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
November 13 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse
November 14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
November 16 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
November 17 – Evanston, IL – SPACE
November 19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
November 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sarah Blasko As Day Follows Night
Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’

Sarah Blasko is preparing to finally get her 10th anniversary ‘As Day Follows Night’ tour underway, slightly delayed because of her Seeker Lover Keeper 2019 tour followed by the birth of her second child … oh, and something called a pandemic.

12 hours ago
Shihad
Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way

New Zealand powerhouse Shihad will release their 10th album ‘Old Gods’ in August.

12 hours ago
Diplo
Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

Diplo has been hit with another sex assault lawsuit from a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex – and recorded it.

19 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.

21 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

23 hours ago
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

2 days ago
Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com images
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is suing the singer over an alleged dog attack.

2 days ago