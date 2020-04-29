 James Reyne To Release Toon Town Lullaby His First Album In Eight Years - Noise11.com
James Reyne Toon Town Lullaby

James Reyne To Release Toon Town Lullaby His First Album In Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2020

in News

James Reyne has downed tools for his first studio album in eight years ‘Toon Town Lullaby’.

James’ fans will have to wait until July 10 for the album but can hear the title track now.

James co-produced the Toon Town Lullaby album with Dorian West. It will be his 12th solo studio album.

Toon Town Lullaby tracklist:

1. Toon Town Lullaby
2. A Little Ol’ Town South Of Bakersfield
3. Low Hanging Fruit
4. Burning Books
5. Calamity Jane
6. Trying To Write A Love Song
7. This Time
8. The Tallest Man I Ever Knew
9. Last Great Love Affair
10. Wrong Guy

