 James Taylor To Release American Standard Album - Noise11.com
James Taylor American Standard

James Taylor To Release American Standard Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2020

in News

James Taylor’s 19th studio album is a collection of 14 American standards titled ‘American Standard’.

“I’ve always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection – and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together,” explains James Taylor.

“I know most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Showboat and others.

“In terms of how they were performed and recorded before, we paid attention to the chords and melody, but we were interested in doing something new, and in bringing something new to it, we’ve reinterpreted the songs, that’s what makes it worth doing.”

AMERICAN STANDARD – Track List:

1. My Blue Heaven (Walter Donaldson-George A. Whiting)
2. Moon River (Henry Mancini-Johnny Mercer)
3. Teach Me Tonight (Gene De Paul-Sammy Cahn)
4. As Easy As Rolling Off A Log (M.K. Jerome-Jack Scholl)
5. Almost Like Being In Love (Frederick Loewe-Alan Jay Lerner)
6. Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat (Frank Loesser)
7. The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael-Ned Washington)
8. You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)
9. God Bless The Child (Billie Holiday-Arthur Herzog Jr.)
10. Pennies From Heaven (Arthur Johnston-Johnny Burke)
11. My Heart Stood Still (Richard Rogers-Lorenz Hart)
12. Ol’ Man River (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)
13. It’s Only A Paper Moon (Harold Arlen-Yip Hardburg-Billy Rose)
14. The Surrey With The Fringe On Top (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)

The album comes on the heels of Taylor’s previously announced Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir, for Audible. This one-of-a-kind music and storytelling experience is the first-ever Audible Original performance by James Taylor and will be available on January 31st, 2020.

American Standard will follow on 28 February.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Australian Charts: No Surprise Eminem’s Surprise Album Debuts At No 1

The eleventh studio album for Eminem called "Music to Be Murdered by" was a surprise release last Friday and this week it claims the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming his eleventh chart-topping album here (9 studios, 1 soundtrack and 1 best of).

9 mins ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years

81-year old Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot will release ‘Solo’, his first album in 16 years in March.

5 hours ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Named Victoria’s Australian of the Year

Australian music legend Archie Roach has been named Victoria’s Australian of the Year.

6 hours ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double

Eminem has scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts.

11 hours ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen

Neil Young has finally been granted US citizenship.

12 hours ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to battery charges relating to an alleged bust-up with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

2 days ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Eminem Meant To Shock With Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem is unfazed by the heavy criticism he's received for lyrics on his new album Music to Be Murdered By, insisting the songs are made to "shock" listeners into action.

2 days ago