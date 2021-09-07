Janet Jackson ‘Janet’ Doco Is Coming - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson has a two-part documentary coming in 2022.

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the released of the first Janet Jackson album ‘Janet Jackson’ on 21 September 1982. Janet was 16 years old when she started recording the album.

The four hour documentary was filmed around 2018, the year her father Joseph passed away.

This is my story told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” Janet says in the trailer.

The documentary will also feature appearances from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul. “She’s an empowered woman,” says Mariah. Paula calls her “a force to be reckoned with”.

‘Janet’ will screen over two nights in January on Lifetime and A&E in the USA. An international release is yet to be revealed.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments