 Janet Jackson ‘Janet’ Doco Is Coming - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman

Janet Jackson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Janet Jackson ‘Janet’ Doco Is Coming

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2021

in News

Janet Jackson has a two-part documentary coming in 2022.

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the released of the first Janet Jackson album ‘Janet Jackson’ on 21 September 1982. Janet was 16 years old when she started recording the album.

The four hour documentary was filmed around 2018, the year her father Joseph passed away.

This is my story told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” Janet says in the trailer.

The documentary will also feature appearances from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul. “She’s an empowered woman,” says Mariah. Paula calls her “a force to be reckoned with”.

‘Janet’ will screen over two nights in January on Lifetime and A&E in the USA. An international release is yet to be revealed.

