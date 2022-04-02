Jared Leto Panned For New Movie Morbius - Noise11.com

Marvel’s new hope ‘Morbius’ is receiving scathing reviews and the star Jared Leto is copping full brunt of it.

‘Morbius’ is part of the ‘Spider-Man Universe’ series which now includes the spin-off movies ‘Venom’ (2018), ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (2021) and now ‘Morbius’ (2022). ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ also received poor reviews but the first ‘Venom’ was liked by fans.

‘Morbius’ has arrived nearly two years after originally planned because of delays due to the pandemic.

As of today on Rotten Tomatoes ‘Morbius’ has a 16% Tomatometer score but seems to be enjoyed more by the general public with a 67% score.

Rotten Tomatoes overall impression from critics is Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.

A critic called ‘Morbius’ “A painfully boring, listless, tedious (slightly ableist) horror action film that never quite knows where it wants to go.” Another wrote, “Morbius is a forgettable, often laughable, entry in Sony’s attempt to fill its own Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe, a poorly edited, derivative time suck — pun intended”.

Leto may have picked a good time to reactivate his band Thirty Seconds To Mars’. He is working on new music for Thirty Seconds To Mars although following the departure of lead guitarist Tomo Miličević, the band is now a two piece with Jared on vocals and bass and his brother Shannon on drums.The last Thirty Seconds To Mars album was ‘America’ in 2018.

Jared Leto’s next movie is the yet to be titled ‘Tron’ movie due in 2022.

