Jeff Wald, Husband and Manager of Helen Reddy, Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Jeff Wald, Husband and Manager of Helen Reddy, Dies At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2021

in News

Jeff Wald, the husband and manager of Helen Reddy, as well as the manager of Sylvester Stallone and Donna Summer, has died at age 77.

In a statement, Jeff and Helen’s daughter Traci Wald Donat wrote, “To the very end, he was laughing and fighting for the life he lived with epic proportions in every way. He was surrounded by the family he loved so much and the music that was the soundtrack to his life of eternal optimism. We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, friend and fierce advocate for women’s rights and justice for all.”

Wald was born Jeffery Sommers in 1944. Before Helen he managed The Turtles and comedian George Carlin. Wald met Reddy when she came to the USA after winning a talent quest in Australia. He secured a contract with Capitol Records for Helen and made her a global star. They married in 1966 and had two children. They were married for 18 years.

In his day Wald also managed David Crosby, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davies and Elliott Gould. Wald later promoted boxing events including the last two fights for George Foreman.

