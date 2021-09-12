 Jennifer Hudson Is Approaching EGOT Status - Noise11.com
Jennifer Hudson, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jennifer Hudson, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jennifer Hudson Is Approaching EGOT Status

by Music-News.com on September 13, 2021

in News

Jennifer Hudson has landed a Daytime Emmy for her virtual reality film Baba Yaga.

Hudson, who executive produced the project, won for Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program. Made for Oculus Quest, a virtual reality headset released by Facebook, the film also supported a star-studded cast of voice actors including Hudson, Glenn Close, Kate Winslet, and Daisy Ridley.

The win brings the multi-hyphenate closer to scoring an EGOT, a coveted achievement in Hollywood where an entertainer wins an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Hudson currently has one Oscar, for her role in 2007’s Dreamgirls, for which she won Best Supporting Actress. She has also scored two Grammy wins – Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2008 and Best Musical Theater Album in 2016 for her work on the soundtrack for The Colour Purple. In 2016, the Love You I Do singer also came close to scoring a Tony win for her role in the Broadway rendition of the 1985 film.

If the superstar wins a Tony in the future, she will be among an elite group of performers who have achieved EGOT status, including John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audrey Hepburn, and Whoopi Goldberg.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Josh Homme Issued Restraining Order

Josh Homme's ex-wife Brody Dalle and their two sons have filed for a restraining order against the rock star.

1 day ago
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Return To UK Chart Following Death of Sarah Harding

Sales and streams of Girls Aloud's back catalogue have soared in tribute to late member Sarah Harding, the Official Charts Company can confirm.

1 day ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey’s Next Album Christened ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey will release her delayed album 'Blue Banisters' on October 22.

4 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena

Coldplay have been announced as the opening act for Seattle new Climate Pledge Arena.

5 days ago
Lil' Band O' Gold - Image By Ros O'Gorman
Lil’ Band O’ Gold Drummer Warren Storm Dies At Age 84

Louisiana legend, drummer and co-founder of Lil’ Band O’ Gold, has died at the age of 84.

5 days ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Google Honors Avicii’s 32nd Birthday

Avicii has been honoured with a Google Doodle on what would have been his 32nd birthday (08.09.21).

5 days ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted Reunite For Charity Concert

The Wanted are set to reunite for a special charity concert.

5 days ago