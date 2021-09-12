Jennifer Hudson Is Approaching EGOT Status - Noise11.com

Jennifer Hudson has landed a Daytime Emmy for her virtual reality film Baba Yaga.
Hudson, who executive produced the project, won for Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program. Made for Oculus Quest, a virtual reality headset released by Facebook, the film also supported a star-studded cast of voice actors including Hudson, Glenn Close, Kate Winslet, and Daisy Ridley.
The win brings the multi-hyphenate closer to scoring an EGOT, a coveted achievement in Hollywood where an entertainer wins an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.
Hudson currently has one Oscar, for her role in 2007’s Dreamgirls, for which she won Best Supporting Actress. She has also scored two Grammy wins – Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2008 and Best Musical Theater Album in 2016 for her work on the soundtrack for The Colour Purple. In 2016, the Love You I Do singer also came close to scoring a Tony win for her role in the Broadway rendition of the 1985 film.
If the superstar wins a Tony in the future, she will be among an elite group of performers who have achieved EGOT status, including John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audrey Hepburn, and Whoopi Goldberg.
