Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song At American Music Awards - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song At American Music Awards

by Music-News.com on November 23, 2021

in News

Jennifer Lopez gave the debut performance of her new song ‘On My Way’ at the American Music Awards.

JLo dazzled as she sang the track taken from her upcoming romantic comedy film, ‘Marry Me’, which is released next Valentine’s Day (14.02.22).

Lopez started off wearing a black suit jacket, before walking behind a screen projecting clips from the film and swapping her ensemble for a Dolce & Gabbana blush bridal dress.

The first performance of the night was by Silk Sonic – consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – who did a rendition of ‘Smokin’ Out the Window’, sporting red leisure suits, perfectly matching the retro vibes of the song.

Olivia Rodrigo pulled at everyone’s heartstrings with an acoustic performance of ‘Traitor’ surrounded with a floral backdrop, wearing a simple pink dress and natural make-up, letting the lyrics do all the talking.

The singer – who released her debut album ‘Sour’ earlier this year – also took home New Artist of the Year’.

Mickey Guyton was next up after uncertainty she would perform at all after her son Grayson came down with a tummy bug that put him the ICU briefly. However, he is on the mend, leading his mother to showcase a powerful performance of her song ‘All American’, which moved everyone to a standing ovation.

Boy bands New Kids on the Block and New Edition joined together on stage for the first time ever for a greatest hits face-off.

New Kids On the Block kicked it off with a snippet of their hit ‘The Right Stuff’ – along with ‘Step by Step’ and ‘Mr Telephone Man’ – and New Edition followed suit with ‘Candy Girl’ before they joined together for ‘Is This is End’ and “Please Don’t Go Girl’.

BTS ended the night with a show-stopping performance of their hit song ‘Butter’ in matching gold suits, to really hammer home being the biggest winners of the night.

They had earlier joined Coldplay for the live debut of their hit song ‘My Universe’.

Cardi B hosted the star-studded bash at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (21.11.21).

