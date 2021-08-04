 Jessica Springsteen Makes Her Olympics Debut - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jessica Springsteen Makes Her Olympics Debut

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2021

in News

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has made her Olympics debut in the equestrian events.

Jessica is ranked 14th in the world in her sport.

The 29-year old Springsteen did not qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals after her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve knocked down a rail during a 14-jump course. However, she will compete again on Friday for the four-rider jumping team event.

Jessica is Bruce and Patti’s middle child. Son Evan was born in 1990, Jessica in 1991 and Samuel in 1994.

