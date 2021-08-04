Jessica Springsteen Makes Her Olympics Debut - Noise11.com

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has made her Olympics debut in the equestrian events.
Jessica is ranked 14th in the world in her sport.
The 29-year old Springsteen did not qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals after her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve knocked down a rail during a 14-jump course. However, she will compete again on Friday for the four-rider jumping team event.
Jessica is Bruce and Patti’s middle child. Son Evan was born in 1990, Jessica in 1991 and Samuel in 1994.
