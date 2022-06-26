Jethro Tull To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of Thick As A Brick - Noise11.com

‘Thick As A Brick’, the classic Jethro Tull album, will be reissued on vinyl in its origin form with the newspaper cover.

The vinyl edition audio will use the 2012 remix form Steven Wilson. It will be released as a half-speed master.

The original album cover featured the Broadsheet fold-out newspaper of the fictitious ‘The St. Cleve Chronicle & Linwell Advertiser’. It even had a crossword puzzle.

‘Thick As A Brick’ was the fifth Jethro Tull album. The album was a concept record featuring one track. On the original album ‘Thick As A Brick Part 1’ took up all of side one clocking in at 22 minutes 40 seconds. ‘Side two featured ‘Thick As A Brick Part Two’ at 21 minutes and 6 seconds duration.

‘Thick As A Brick’ was a number one album in Australia and the USA and reached number 5 in the UK.

‘Thick As A Brick’ will be available again for the first time in 10 years from 7 October, 2022.

