Jim Jefferies Heads Home For Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Jim Jefferies has escaped the USA to head home to Australia for a tour starting in June.
Jefferies will perform his first Australian shows since his arena tour of 2018 starting in Sydney on 29 June.
Jim’s latest production is the Covid-limited ‘I Don’t Know About That’. Check out this episode with Jay Leno.
29, 30 June and 1 July – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
2 July, Melbourne, Plenary
5 July, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
8 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre
