Jim Jefferies Heads Home For Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Jim Jefferies has escaped the USA to head home to Australia for a tour starting in June.

Jefferies will perform his first Australian shows since his arena tour of 2018 starting in Sydney on 29 June.

Jim’s latest production is the Covid-limited ‘I Don’t Know About That’. Check out this episode with Jay Leno.

Jim Jefferies dates are:

29, 30 June and 1 July – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

2 July, Melbourne, Plenary

5 July, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

8 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre

