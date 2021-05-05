 Jim Jefferies Heads Home For Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies Heads Home For Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 5, 2021

in News

Jim Jefferies has escaped the USA to head home to Australia for a tour starting in June.

Jefferies will perform his first Australian shows since his arena tour of 2018 starting in Sydney on 29 June.

Jim’s latest production is the Covid-limited ‘I Don’t Know About That’. Check out this episode with Jay Leno.

Jim Jefferies dates are:

29, 30 June and 1 July – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
2 July, Melbourne, Plenary
5 July, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
8 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre

