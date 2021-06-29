Jimmy Barnes Is On the Next Ed Sheeran Album - Noise11.com

Australia’s Jimmy Barnes will be heard on the next Ed Sheeran album ‘subtract’.

The track ‘Visiting Hours’ features vocals from both Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue. Ed wrote the song as a tribute to Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski and performed it at the Gudinski memorial in Melbourne on March 24.

Ed Sheeran told Ash London, “Jimmy Barnes and Kylie are actually singing on that on the album now. I’ve got them singing backing vocals on it.

“From knowing Michael, they are the most important people in his life musically. He was always saying, ‘Kylie’ or ‘Jimmy Barnes’.

“When I was in Australia, I sang with Kylie and I was hanging with Jimmy Barnes and I said to them, ‘You guys have to be on the song.’

“So I got back to England, I recorded it and sent it off to them and they’re on it.

“So I used to send him loads. He always wanted me to sing with Kylie and I ended up getting to sing with her.”

Ed Sheeran ‘subtract’ will be released on 15 October, 2021.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments