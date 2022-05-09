Jimmy Barnes Premieres New Song and Video For ‘Do You Love Me’ With Josh Teskey - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has teamed up with Teskey brother Josh Teskey for a new version of the 1962 hit for The Contours’ ‘Do You Love Me’.

Motown founder Berry Gordy wrote ‘Do You Love Me’ for The Temptations but then gave the song to The Contours instead. The Contours version was used a quarter of a century later in ‘Dirty Dancing’.

Jimmy and Josh’s version of ‘Do You Love Me’ will be included on the expanded ‘Soul Deep’ release.

Jimmy Barnes – Soul Deep 30

Out 3 June 2022 through Bloodlines

Tracklisting:

1. Soothe Me (with Sam Moore)

2. Do You Love Me (with Josh Teskey)

3. I Gotcha (Remastered)

4. (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher (Remastered)

5. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby (with John Farnham) (Remastered)

6. Show Me (Remastered)

7. Many Rivers To Cross (Remastered)

8. Reflections (Remastered)

9. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)

10. I Found A Love (Remastered)

11. Signed Sealed Delivered (I’m Yours) (Remastered)

12. Bring It On Home To Me (with Diesel) (Remastered)

13. Here I Am (Come And Take Me) (Remastered)

14. River Deep Mountain High (Remastered)

15. Reflections (with Ian Moss)

16. I Gotcha (Rock Version)

Soul Deep dates are:

Thursday 16 June Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 18 June Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 June Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 2 July Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

– The Teskey Brothers not appearing at the Adelaide show

– David Campbell special guest Adelaide show only

– Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates will open for all shows

