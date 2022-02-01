Jimmy Barnes’ Recruited Diesel for Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day - Noise11.com

The Jimmy Barnes Band switched guitarists last weekend for the Red Hot Summer (Bendigo) and One Electric Day (Werribee) events. Danny Spencer was tagged as a “close content” and had to isolate for the weekend. Lucky for Jimmy, his brother-in-law Diesel was just a phone call away.

Diesel was Jimmy’s guitarist in the late 1980s and early 1990s, playing on ‘Freight Train Heart’ and ‘Two Fires’, so Diesel was right at home with most of the setlist. The rarely played ‘I’m Still On Your Side’ even made an appearance.

Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Setlist 30 January 2022

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die To Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

I’m Still On My Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

I’m In A Bad Mood (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Ride The Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel’s, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel’s Cold Chisel, 1978)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Goodbye Astrid Goodbye (from Cold Chisel’s Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Jimmy has three more Red Hot Summer shows to go:

5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park

12 February, Berry, Berry Showground

27 February, Stage 88 Canberra

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer is also set to begin on 20 February in Sydney with James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

There are also a couple of Icehouse Red Hot Summer on the way, 7 May in Toowoomba and 8 May in Jacobs Well. They will include James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



