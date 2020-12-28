 John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56 - Noise11.com
Whodini

Whodini

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2020

in News

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of US rap group Whodini has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been announced.

Whodini had their first US dance hit in 1983 with ‘Magic Wand’ but despite numerous Dance Hits and R&B/Hip Hop chart placements never managed to crack the US Top 40.

‘Funky Beat’ in 1986 charted at no 19 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Whodini made six albums. The last was ‘Six’ in 1996.

Questlove of The Roots announced Ecstacy’s passing.

Jermaine Dupri also tweeted about the death of Fletcher.

Fletcher last performed with Whodini on 31 May 2020 for the LI Hall of Fame Inductees benefit for Healthcare Heroes 2020.

