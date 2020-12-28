John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56 - Noise11.com

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of US rap group Whodini has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been announced.

Whodini had their first US dance hit in 1983 with ‘Magic Wand’ but despite numerous Dance Hits and R&B/Hip Hop chart placements never managed to crack the US Top 40.

‘Funky Beat’ in 1986 charted at no 19 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Whodini made six albums. The last was ‘Six’ in 1996.

Questlove of The Roots announced Ecstacy’s passing.

One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man. https://t.co/ZRSqI7555F — Questlove (@questlove) December 23, 2020

Jermaine Dupri also tweeted about the death of Fletcher.

My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I love you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020

Fletcher last performed with Whodini on 31 May 2020 for the LI Hall of Fame Inductees benefit for Healthcare Heroes 2020.

