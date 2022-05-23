 John Legend Has A Special London Show Coming - Noise11.com
John Legend by Ros O'Gorman

John Legend Has A Special London Show Coming

by Music-News.com on May 24, 2022

John Legend has announced a special gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 5, 2023.

Legend is gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Bigger Love’ – which is due out later this year, and he’s announced the one-off concert at the legendary venue next spring to showcase some of the new songs.

Last week, fans got to hear the first single from the forthcoming LP, ‘Dope’, featuring JID.

John recently hailed the rapper – whose real name is Destin Choice Route – a “gifted lyricist” who nailed his part.

Speaking to Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1, John said: “He’s incredible, he’s such a gifted lyricist. He’s got such great charisma and great energy and we were looking for the perfect artist to join with me on this record. We were just listening to his body of work and thinking of what we could do on the track. We sent it to him and he loved the track and wanted to get on it and man… he murdered it.”

The star-studded collection also features the likes of Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rick Ross.

Legend added: “And then you look at the album, we got people like Jhené Aiko, we got Ty Dolla $ign, we got Jazmine Sullivan, we got Rick Ross, we’ve got Rapsody, we’ve got just some incredible people and I’m excited for y’all to hear everything. Muni Long on the album. Just really talented people.”

