John Legend Has A Special London Show Coming - Noise11.com

John Legend has announced a special gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 5, 2023.

Legend is gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Bigger Love’ – which is due out later this year, and he’s announced the one-off concert at the legendary venue next spring to showcase some of the new songs.

Last week, fans got to hear the first single from the forthcoming LP, ‘Dope’, featuring JID.

John recently hailed the rapper – whose real name is Destin Choice Route – a “gifted lyricist” who nailed his part.

Speaking to Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1, John said: “He’s incredible, he’s such a gifted lyricist. He’s got such great charisma and great energy and we were looking for the perfect artist to join with me on this record. We were just listening to his body of work and thinking of what we could do on the track. We sent it to him and he loved the track and wanted to get on it and man… he murdered it.”

The star-studded collection also features the likes of Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rick Ross.

Legend added: “And then you look at the album, we got people like Jhené Aiko, we got Ty Dolla $ign, we got Jazmine Sullivan, we got Rick Ross, we’ve got Rapsody, we’ve got just some incredible people and I’m excited for y’all to hear everything. Muni Long on the album. Just really talented people.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

