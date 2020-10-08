 John Legend, Usher Contribute To ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ - Noise11.com
John Legend, Usher Contribute To ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2020

in News

Usher has recorded the new song ‘This Song’ for the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ with John Legend providing original music for the movie.

Usher’s track features Arizona R&B singer and actor Kiana Ledé. Kiana played Veronica Washington is ‘All About The Washingtons’ and was Zoe Vaughn is the ‘Scream’ TV series.

“As a father, I jumped at the chance to be involved with a holiday film that’s both inspirational and inclusive,” says Usher. “A film with a great message where my kids can see themselves reflected on the screen. Working with Kiana was a really great experience and I’m excited for people to hear this song.”

“I am so excited to be a part of ‘This Day’ with Usher and the Jingle Jangle family,” says Kiana. “I feel honored to have played a small role in a soon to be classic Christmas story. Working with Usher was like my own Christmas miracle! David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert managed to help us reconnect to our Christmas joy and make us believe in magic again in a time of such uncertainty.”

‘Jungle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ was directed by David E. Talent. “The beautiful thing about music is that it’s the universal language,” says writer-director David E. Talbert. “It’s what brings us together and lowers the walls between us. My hope is that ‘This Day’ will become an inspiring anthem for future generations. Thank you Usher and Kiana for crushing it.”

The movie is set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

The Netflix film will be available globally on November 13th.

