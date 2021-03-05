John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed - Noise11.com

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

The new edition will feature 6CD with 102 new Stereo Mixes plus two Blu-Rays with 159 new mixes.

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band was John’s first solo studio rock album. He had previous released the live ‘Live Peace In Toronto 1969’ the previous year and the three avant-garde albums ‘Unfinished Music Vol 1: Two Virgins’ (1968), ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ (1969) and ‘Wedding Album’ (1969).

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was the album before ‘Imagine’ a year later.

Yoko Ono said, “With the Plastic Ono Band albums, John and I liked the idea of this really raw, basic, truthful reality that we were going to be giving to the world. We were influencing other artists, giving them courage, giving dignity to a certain style of vulnerability and strength that was not accepted in society at the time. It was a revolution for a Beatle to say, ‘Listen: I’m human, I’m real.’ It took a lot of courage for him to do it.”

SUPER DELUXE BOX SET CONTAINS:

6 CDs – 102 new Stereo Mixes – over 6 hours of audio.

2 Blu-Ray Audio Discs – 159 new Stereo Mixes – Over 11 hours of audio in Hi-Res 192/24 Stereo, 5.1 Surround and Dolby Atmos Mixes.

132 Page Hardback Book With Rare Photos, Memorabilia and Extensive Notes.

WAR IS OVER! Poster and 2 Postcards.

Also Available: 2 CD, 1 CD, 2 LP, Download and Streaming.

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be released on 16 April 2021.

DELUXE 2 BLU-RAY TRACK LISTING

THE ULTIMATE MIXES (53 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES (49 mins)

1. Mother/Take 61

2. Hold On/Take 2

3. I Found Out/Take 1

4. Working Class Hero/Take 1

5. Isolation/Take 23

6. Remember/Rehearsal 1

7. Love/Take 6

8. Well Well Well/Take 2

9. Look At Me/Take 2

10. God/Take 27

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

13. Cold Turkey/Take 1

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE ELEMENTS MIXES (60 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE DEMOS (45 mins)

1. Mother (Home Demo)

2. Hold On (Studio Demo)

3. I Found Out (Home Demo)

4. Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

5. Isolation (Studio Demo)

6. Remember (Studio Demo)

7. Love (Home Demo)

8. Well Well Well (Home Demo)

9. Look At Me (Home Demo)

10. God (Home Demo)

11. My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

12. Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)*

13. Cold Turkey (Home Demo)*

14. Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)*

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES (59 mins)

1. Mother/Take 64

2. Hold On/Take 32

3. I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

4. Working Class Hero/Take 9

5. Isolation/Take 29

6. Remember/Take 13

7. Love/Take 37

8. Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

9. Look At Me/Take 9

10. God/Take 42

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES (50 mins)

1. Mother/Take 91

2. Hold On/Take 18*

3. I Found Out/Take 7

4. Working Class Hero/Take 10*

5. Isolation/Take 1*

6. Remember/Take 1*

7. Love/Take 9*

8. Well Well Well/Take 5*

9. Look At Me/Take 3*

10. God/Take 1

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2*

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4*

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2*

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5*

THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY (93 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance*

13. Cold Turkey*

14. Instant Karma (We All Shine On)*

THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED (36 mins)

1. Johnny B. Goode

2. Ain’t That A Shame

3. Hold On (1)

4. Hold On (2)

5. Glad All Over

6. Be Faithful To Me

7. Send Me Some Lovin’

8. Get Back

9. Lost John (1)

10. Goodnight Irene

11. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)

12. I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)

13. It’ll Be Me

14. Honey Don’t

15. Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)

16. Matchbox

17. I’ve Got A Feeling

18. Mystery Train

19. You’re So Square

20. I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)

21. Lost John (2)

22. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)

YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS (110 mins)

1. Why*

2. Why Not*

3. Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City*

4. Touch Me*

5. Paper Shoes*

6. Life*

7. Omae No Okaa Wa*

8. I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky*

9. Remember Love*

10. Don’t Worry Kyoko*

11. Who Has Seen The Wind*

*BLU-RAY DISCS ONLY

