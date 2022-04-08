John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale” - Noise11.com

John Lydon is continuing his rage against the Disney machine, labelling their upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series ‘Pistol’ “a fairytale”.
On the Public Image Limited socials, the Lydon peeps have accusing Disney of stealing their past, saying, “We were originally led to believe “Pistol” was a Steve Jones story, not a Sex Pistols story. Going by the trailer it doesn’t seem to be the case. John’s “likeness” is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back. Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.
“Disney have stolen the past and created a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth.
“It would be funny if it wasn’t tragic”.
The first trailer for ‘Pistol’ premiered this week.
‘Pistol’ will screen on Disney+ on 31 May.
