 John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale” - Noise11.com
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale”

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2022

in News

John Lydon is continuing his rage against the Disney machine, labelling their upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series ‘Pistol’ “a fairytale”.

On the Public Image Limited socials, the Lydon peeps have accusing Disney of stealing their past, saying, “We were originally led to believe “Pistol” was a Steve Jones story, not a Sex Pistols story. Going by the trailer it doesn’t seem to be the case. John’s “likeness” is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back. Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.

“Disney have stolen the past and created a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t tragic”.

The first trailer for ‘Pistol’ premiered this week.

‘Pistol’ will screen on Disney+ on 31 May.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink Floyd 2022
Pink Floyd First New Music Since 1994 ‘A Song For Ukraine’

Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, longtime bass player Guy Pratt have teamed up with Ukraine’s Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox, for a song for Ukraine ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’.

9 hours ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Pistols Trailer Debuts And John Lydon Isn’t Happy

The first trailer for the Danny Boyle Sex Pistols series ‘Pistols’ is here.

2 days ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fender To Release A Nile Rodgers Stratocaster

Fender will release a Nile Rodgers ‘Hitmaker’ Stratocaster honoring the instrument Rodgers played on hits by David Bowie, Diana Ross, Madonna, Daft Punk, Duran Duran, The B-52's, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Daddy Yankee, Robert Plant / The Honeydrippers, Jeff Beck, The Vaughan Brothers, Lady Gaga, Sister Sledge, INXS, Sam Smith and many more.

2 days ago
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Chicago’s Saturday In The Park Featured In This Is Us

The Chicago classic ‘Saturday In The Park’ is featured in the final season of ‘This Is Us’.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Is Looking Forward To Playing London Again

Joining Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio this week was the one and only Mick Jagger who was in to speak about his new solo track Strange Game from upcoming Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses.

2 days ago
George Harrison All Things Must Pass Uber edition
Olivia Harrison On Winning First Grammy For George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass’

It has taken 50 years for the George Harrison masterpiece ‘All Things Must Pass’ to win a Grammy Award.

3 days ago
CW McCall
C.W. McCall Dead At 93

William Dale Fries Jr, better known as C.W. McCall, has died at age 93. McCall was best known for the 1975 hit ‘Convoy’.

5 days ago