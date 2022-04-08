John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale” - Noise11.com

John Lydon is continuing his rage against the Disney machine, labelling their upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series ‘Pistol’ “a fairytale”.

On the Public Image Limited socials, the Lydon peeps have accusing Disney of stealing their past, saying, “We were originally led to believe “Pistol” was a Steve Jones story, not a Sex Pistols story. Going by the trailer it doesn’t seem to be the case. John’s “likeness” is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back. Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.

“Disney have stolen the past and created a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t tragic”.

The first trailer for ‘Pistol’ premiered this week.

‘Pistol’ will screen on Disney+ on 31 May.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

