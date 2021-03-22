John Mayer Has Completed A New Album - Noise11.com

John Mayer has finished his new album. Mayer told fans on TikTok that he has been “chilling” and getting his friends’ opinions on his follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Search For Everything’.

He captioned a clip on the video-sharing platform: “My album is recorded, mixed and mastered. I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.”

While he also teased: “I think I’m gonna drop a clip of the single.”

Fans are still waiting for the preview of the track to be shared.

Since his 2017 album, John has released the singles ‘New Light’, ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’ and ‘Carry Me Away’.

While he teamed up with Khalid on ‘Outta My Head’ in 2019 and released ‘Inside Friend’ with Leon Bridges last year.

The latter was released to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports music creators and professionals whose livelihoods are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leon explained at the time: “The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be.

“I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments