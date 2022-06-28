John McEnroe Joins Eagles In London - Noise11.com

Tennis great John McEnroe put all those years of pretending to play guitar with a tennis racquet to good use when he joined Eagles on stage in London on the weekend.
Eagles performed at Hyde Park with McEnroe holding court during the final song ‘Already Gone’.
Patty Smyth, who once had the hit song ‘Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough’, also appeared for the final song.
Don Henley also indicated that the show may have been the last Eagles show for London ever. “In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes. We appreciate it,” he told the audience.
Recently departed guitarist Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, also came back in for his dad’s ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and ‘Take It Easy’ as well as ‘Already Gone’.
Don Henley dedicated his classic ‘The Boys of Summer’ to the late Taylor Hawkins.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played before Eagles.
The Eagles Hyde Park setlist 26 June 2022
Seven Bridges Road
One of These Nights
New Kid in Town
Witchy Woman
Take it to the Limit
Lyin’ Eyes
In the City
I Can’t Tell You Why
Victim of Love
Tequila Sunrise
Best of My Love
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Take it Easy
Life’s Been Good
Those Shoes
The Boys of Summer
Funk #49
Heartache Tonight
Life in the Fast Lane
Hotel California
Rocky Mountain Way
Desperado
Already Gone
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook