John McEnroe Joins Eagles In London - Noise11.com

Tennis great John McEnroe put all those years of pretending to play guitar with a tennis racquet to good use when he joined Eagles on stage in London on the weekend.

Eagles performed at Hyde Park with McEnroe holding court during the final song ‘Already Gone’.

Patty Smyth, who once had the hit song ‘Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough’, also appeared for the final song.

Don Henley also indicated that the show may have been the last Eagles show for London ever. “In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes. We appreciate it,” he told the audience.

Recently departed guitarist Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, also came back in for his dad’s ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and ‘Take It Easy’ as well as ‘Already Gone’.

Don Henley dedicated his classic ‘The Boys of Summer’ to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played before Eagles.

The Eagles Hyde Park setlist 26 June 2022

Seven Bridges Road

One of These Nights

New Kid in Town

Witchy Woman

Take it to the Limit

Lyin’ Eyes

In the City

I Can’t Tell You Why

Victim of Love

Tequila Sunrise

Best of My Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Take it Easy

Life’s Been Good

Those Shoes

The Boys of Summer

Funk #49

Heartache Tonight

Life in the Fast Lane

Hotel California

Rocky Mountain Way

Desperado

Already Gone

