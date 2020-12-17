John Oates Has A Christmas Song Called ‘The Christmas Song’ - Noise11.com

John Oates has released a Christmas song. It’s called ‘The Christmas Song’.

“Since being homebound during the pandemic I’ve been recording at home using Apple’s Garage Band on my computer. For me it’s therapeutic and a great way to pass the time. I chose to record the Mel Torme Classic ” The Christmas Song ” playing all the instruments myself and giving it a little more of a bluesy feel. A great song doesn’t need much…simplicity is beautiful. I hope you all enjoy it,” John Oates said in a statement.

