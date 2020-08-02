 John Oates Made A Live Album In Nashville - Noise11.com
John Oates Live In Nashville

John Oates Live In Nashville

John Oates Made A Live Album In Nashville

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2020

in News

Hall & Oates fans should treat themselves to John Oates solo live album in September.

‘Live In Nashville’ is John Oates performing with The Good Road Band. The Good Road Band are mandolin stalwart Sam Bush, pedal steel maestro Russ Pahl (Dan Auerbach), electric guitar whiz Guthrie Trapp, expert bassist Steve Mackay, cello prodigy Nate Smith (Kacey Musgraves) and drummer/percussionist extraordinaire Josh “Daddy” Day.

“Something magical happened,” said John about his first time playing with The Good Road Band in the studio. “The thing you pray for, but so rarely achieve. My producer just said, ‘I don’t know what this is, John, but keep doing it because it’s cool.’”

Check out this sample, John covering the Emmett Miller 1924 classic ‘Anytime’.

As you can hear from ‘Anytime’ this is as far away from the Hall & Oates Philadelphia soul sound as you can possibly go. “This experience has made me a better player,” said John referring to what he’s learned with his work in Daryl Hall and John Oates. “Playing with this caliber of musicians has really elevated my game and my ability to play guitar. As a musician, it helps me articulate what I need to do in a better way. I’m an improved singer, my vocal chops are stronger. For Daryl and I, our writing styles are totally predicated on how good we are as singers and musicians. I’ve been working my ass off. There’s nothing like touring to keep you sharp.”

This album is mainly covers, with only four originals. John’s done Don Gibson’s ‘Oh Lonesome Me’, Jimmy Rogers ‘Miss The Mississippi and You’ and Mississippi Sheiks ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’. “I was always fascinated by this rural Americana Appalachian music, which opened the door for me to John Lee Hooker and other blues artists long before the British Invasion turned kids on to them. I always preferred the originals myself.”

“This album represents a full-circle moment for me,” said John, in quarantine with his family in his adopted Music City home. “It feels like the culmination of the Arkansas project, being able to bring these guys back, and to be able to make this record after touring and playing so many shows together.”

‘Live In Nashville’ will be released on 18 September, 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Next Live Stream is From New York 2000

Elton John will broadcast a complete concert from Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

2 days ago
Lou Reed New York
Lou Reed New York Expanded

An expanded edition of Lou Reed’s ‘New York’ is on the way.

2 days ago
Split Enz True Colours
Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Expanded and Reissued To Mark 40th Anniversary

Split Enz ‘True Colours’ is back with extra tracks, marking the 40th anniversary of its release in 1980.

2 days ago
Ace Frehley at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Space Ace Frehley Covers Deep Purple Space Truckin’

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has cooked up his own take on Deep Purple’s ‘Space Truckin’ throwing the Ace into the lyrics to give it a point of difference.

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Says Wear A Face Mask

Stevie Nicks has urged her fans to wear face masks and "change into spiritual warriors" in the fight against Covid-19.

3 days ago
Slade
Slade Prep New Compilation ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’

There is a new Slade compilation titled 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' on the way.

3 days ago
Robert Plant Digging Deep
Robert Plant Has A New Anthology

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has upgraded his previous Best Of with a new anthology ‘Digging Deep’.

5 days ago