John Oates Made A Live Album In Nashville

Hall & Oates fans should treat themselves to John Oates solo live album in September.

‘Live In Nashville’ is John Oates performing with The Good Road Band. The Good Road Band are mandolin stalwart Sam Bush, pedal steel maestro Russ Pahl (Dan Auerbach), electric guitar whiz Guthrie Trapp, expert bassist Steve Mackay, cello prodigy Nate Smith (Kacey Musgraves) and drummer/percussionist extraordinaire Josh “Daddy” Day.

“Something magical happened,” said John about his first time playing with The Good Road Band in the studio. “The thing you pray for, but so rarely achieve. My producer just said, ‘I don’t know what this is, John, but keep doing it because it’s cool.’”

Check out this sample, John covering the Emmett Miller 1924 classic ‘Anytime’.

As you can hear from ‘Anytime’ this is as far away from the Hall & Oates Philadelphia soul sound as you can possibly go. “This experience has made me a better player,” said John referring to what he’s learned with his work in Daryl Hall and John Oates. “Playing with this caliber of musicians has really elevated my game and my ability to play guitar. As a musician, it helps me articulate what I need to do in a better way. I’m an improved singer, my vocal chops are stronger. For Daryl and I, our writing styles are totally predicated on how good we are as singers and musicians. I’ve been working my ass off. There’s nothing like touring to keep you sharp.”

This album is mainly covers, with only four originals. John’s done Don Gibson’s ‘Oh Lonesome Me’, Jimmy Rogers ‘Miss The Mississippi and You’ and Mississippi Sheiks ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’. “I was always fascinated by this rural Americana Appalachian music, which opened the door for me to John Lee Hooker and other blues artists long before the British Invasion turned kids on to them. I always preferred the originals myself.”

“This album represents a full-circle moment for me,” said John, in quarantine with his family in his adopted Music City home. “It feels like the culmination of the Arkansas project, being able to bring these guys back, and to be able to make this record after touring and playing so many shows together.”

‘Live In Nashville’ will be released on 18 September, 2020.

