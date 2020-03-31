 John Prine Recovering After Contracting Covid-19 - Noise11.com
John Prine Recovering After Contracting Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2020

in News

John Prine’s wife Fiona has confirmed that both she and her husband are recovering after contracting Covid-19.

In a Tweet she announced, “I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you”.

Earlier this week John Prine was in a critical condition with the virus.

John Prine is known writing the Bonnie Raitt classic ‘Angel from Montgomery’ and Bette Midler’s ‘Hello In There’.

