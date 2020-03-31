John Prine Recovering After Contracting Covid-19

John Prine’s wife Fiona has confirmed that both she and her husband are recovering after contracting Covid-19.

In a Tweet she announced, “I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you”.

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

Earlier this week John Prine was in a critical condition with the virus.

John Prine is known writing the Bonnie Raitt classic ‘Angel from Montgomery’ and Bette Midler’s ‘Hello In There’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments