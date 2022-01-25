John Schumann, Billy Pinnell Receive Australia Day Honours - Noise11.com

Redgum’s John Schumann and radio legend Billy Pinnell have received Australia Day Honours.

Billy Pinnell, the pioneer tastemaker of Melbourne’s EON-FM, has been honored with the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to radio broadcast media.

Billy presented The Album Show on EON-FM and Triple M in the 1980s and 90s. Prior to EON-FM, he was a music director for 3KZ and after his Triple M tenure worked at FOXFM and 3AW.

John Schumann was honored for significant service to the veteran community, to music, and to the community.

John may be best known for the Redgum hit ‘I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Green Light)’. In the 1988 Federal election John ran as the candidate for The Democrats in the Division of Mayo, South Australia up against Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer.

Since 2005 John has been performing and recording as John Schumann and the Vagabond Crew. His most recent album was ‘Ghosts and Memories’ in 2018.

