John Waters Gathers Famous Friends For #FireAid2020 in Bowral

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

Daryl Braithwaite, Leo Sayer, Megan Washington, John Paul Young, Jack Jones, Margaret Urlich and Justine Clarke will join John Waters for FireAid2020 in Bowral on 24 January.

In a statement John Waters said, “All of us want to do something; but I realised I had the power of public recognition and that I had a lot of friends in the music and entertainment industry with a lot more of that power than me, and the idea of FireAid2020 ‘The Concert’ was born.

“As much as raising funds, this FireAid2020 concert is about community spirit; about unconditional love for each other; about fire-in-the-belly action. Rock On Australia!”

The concert will be hosted by Julia Zemiro. Julia says, “Australia is in a time of genuine crisis. Like so many other communities around the country, The Southern Highlands have been affected by the horror of fire and loss. As a community we can do what always works: Band together. Work together. Support one another. Music is also a way to allow our emotions out- to cry, to sing along, to maybe smile again for a while.

“As a newish resident to Bowral, I am humbled to be hosting FireAid2020, an event John Waters has pulled together with a little help from his friends.”

#fireaid2020
FireAid2020 – Friday, 24th January
Bong Bong Picnic Racecourse, Bowral- gates open at 2:00pm
This is an all-ages event – tickets $65 per adult, $20 under 16s
Tickets available from Wednesday, 8th January via Ticketek

